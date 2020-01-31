Trending Now

Negros Occidental gov appeals for voluntary quarantine for individuals arriving from China

BACOLOD CITY—Negros Occidental Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson on Friday (Jan. 31) appealed to anyone arriving in the province from China to go on voluntary 14-day quarantine to prevent the spread of the dreaded novel coronavirus (nCoV).

He also called on Negrenses to inform their village chiefs if they know of anyone who had returned from China for the village officials to inform health officials and have the suspected infected individuals checked.

The World Health Organization had already declared the nCoV, which originated from Wuhan, a city in China’s Hubei province, as a global public health emergency.

