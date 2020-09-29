Negros Occidental gov seeks 7-day moratorium on entry of stranded individuals

BACOLOD CITY –– To decongest its quarantine facilities, Negros Occidental Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson has asked for a one-week suspension of the entry of stranded residents to the province.

If granted by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), no one from outside Negros Occidental could enter the province from Oct. 1 to 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Due to the rising number of COVID-positive cases, we are having difficulty ensuring that all returning OFWs (overseas Filipino workers and LSIs (locally stranded individuals) are properly accommodated in our quarantine facilities,” Lacson said.

“(At present), there is congestion and non-availability of quarantine facilities in Negros Occidental due to the immense influx of OFWs and LSIs,” he added.

FEATURED STORIES

Lacson said he informed the Negros Occidental mayors of the request in an online meeting with retired general Melquiades Feliciano, Visayas Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) head.

Negros Occidental, which is under modified general community quarantine, has 2,925 COVID-19 cases with 42 deaths, according to the Department of Health.

Lacson said all returning OFWs and LSIs shall undergo mandatory quarantine pending the results of their swab tests.

“Upon their arrival in Negros Occidental, they are transported to the provincial healing center for orientation and swab tests, and brought to hotels or designated quarantine facilities,” he said.

“The 7-day moratorium on the entry of OFWs and LSIs will give Negros Occidental ample time to decongest, disinfect and prepare its quarantine facilities for the new batch of incoming OFWs and LSIs, the governor added.

During their zoom meeting, Lacson commended the Teresita L. Jalandoni Provincial Hospital molecular laboratory in Silay City for catching up with its backlog and for testing 1,000 COVID-19 specimens in a day.

Lacson said he was also informed by the Energy Development Corp. that it was willing to donate an extractor to the molecular laboratory to further hasten its COVID-19 testing capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>