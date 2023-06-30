Negros Occidental to help 4,000 backyard hog raisers

BACOLOD CITY — The Negros Occidental provincial government aims to release cash assistance to more than 4,000 backyard hog raisers whose pigs died from various diseases.

Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz said on Thursday, June 29, that they would distribute the assistance in the first or second week of July.

The Negros Occidental pig deaths from various diseases were at 15,036 or 9.94 percent of the province’s hog population, bringing total losses of P169,670,150, the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) reported on Thursday.

This has affected 3,049 hog raisers in 144 barangays in 18 towns and cities of Negros Occidental, the PVO added.

Diaz said the list of recipients of the capitol aid was being finalized.

The provincial government has allocated P10 million in assistance, and will give each affected family P2,000.

“Those who did not properly dispose of their dead pigs and did not follow biosecurity measures will not be given assistance,” Diaz said.

