Negros Occidental to soon have own testing laboratory for new virus

CEBU CITY — Negros Occidental will soon have its own testing laboratory for the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2, which causes the highly contagious respiratory ailment COVID-19.

Former Rep. Alfredo “Albee” Benitez said the Department of Health (DOH) has informed them that the TB testing facility at the Teresita L. Jalandoni Provincial Hospital (TLJPH ) in Silay City, is capable of handling the new coronavirus tests.

“We are the only ones that have a negative pressure room that can accommodate testing of even airborne viruses,” he said.

Benitez, now a consultant of the Negros Occidental provincial government, said the equipment was calibrated and that they are waiting for DOH’s approval for the laboratory to start testing COVID-19 specimens.

“We are working hard on it. Once it is operational, the province can conduct more COVID-19 tests faster,” he said.

Swab specimens of persons suspected of having COVID-19 are currently being sent to a DOH laboratory in Iloilo which conducts tests for the entire Western Visayas.

