Negros Oriental gov orders public schools to cancel classes Feb. 5-7 as nCoV fear grows

BACOLOD CITY—Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo ordered classes suspended for three days (Feb. 5 to 7) in public schools in the province as fears of the deadly novel coronavirus continued to grow.

“This is a precautionary measure to contain and mitigate the spread of the deadly disease, the novel coronavirus (nCov), that has claimed hundreds of lives in China and has created havoc in various parts of the country,” he said.

Degamo said private schools may suspend classes at their discretion.

In Negros Oriental, five individuals who came in contact with the two first confirmed nCov carriers in the Philippines, one of whom already died, were already under quarantine at the Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital in Dumaguete City.

Silliman University, Dumaguete City’s premiere educational institution, also announced that classes for the School of Basic Education (preschool to senior high) would be through “an alternative learning scheme.” “Academic activities and assessment will continue at home based on the learning plan that will be provided,” Silliman said.

The university said if the situation improved, classes at the school premises would resume on Feb. 10. But the alternative learning scheme would continue until further notice.

During the alternative learning scheme period, teachers would be on their usual duties for queries from parents, to meet with parents, compute grades and prepare teaching materials.

Silliman added that classes would continue for tertiary and graduate levels. But students, teachers and employees were told to heed advice on hygiene and preventing nCoV infection.

Two events in Silliman—Faculty and Staff Day and University Honors Day—had been postponed.

All extracurricular activities had been cancelled.

The university also withdrew from participating in the Central Visayas Regional Athletics Association Meet scheduled this month. All team practices were suspended.

“Reiterating our previous memos, those with cold or flu-like symptoms are advised to immediately see their doctor or visit the university clinic,” Silliman said.

“Finally, observe proper hygiene, stay healthy, eat nutritious food, drink lots of water and monitor updates from WHO, DOH and other authorities,” the university added.

