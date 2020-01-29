Negros runners raise more than 10,000 meals for Taal evacuees

BACOLOD CITY –– The annual Mikel Lovina Jamborun has raised 10,036 Mingo meals for the Taal Volcano evacuees, said Negrense Volunteers for Change president Millie Kilayko.

More than 500 runners in various parts of the Philippines, Singapore, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates participated in the “Run for Taal” held last January 19.

The Jamborun commemorates the passing of Mikel Lovina, who was 18 when he died in a car accident. For every kilometer covered by the runners, one Mingo meal for the Taal evacuees is donated.

Mingo, manufactured by NVC Foundation, is a nutritious instant complimentary food made of rice, mung beans and moringa.

Of the 10,036 Mingo meals raised from the run, NVC has delivered at least 2,095 to the Taal evacuees.

NVC has also delivered 116,083 Mingo meals to 27 evacuation centers and homes in 17 towns in Batangas and Cavite, Kilayko said.

It has also delivered 400 Teddy Bears from SM City Bacolod to children in the evacuation centers.

The Bears of Joy campaign was held by SM in December.

“This is the second time that SM City Bacolod has partnered with NVC on this program. In the past, NVC gave bears to children in war-torn Marawi and its indigent communities served, primarily those of indigenous peoples in the mountains,” Kilayko said.

