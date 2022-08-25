‘Neighbours’ Announce Live Farewell Show For Melbourne

One month out from its final episode, the long-running Australian TV soap Neighbours has announced a special ‘Farewell Show’ event to take place in Melbourne next year. The special event will be held at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall on 16th April, 2023, though full cast details are yet to be finalised.

The exclusive event is slated to feature some of the show’s most famous cast members while looking back at one of the country – and the world’s – most-loved soap operas. Fans will also be given the chance to revisit their favourite moments from Ramsay Street’s 37-year history thanks to never-before-heard stories from the cast.

Relive the final scene of Neighbours:

[embedded content]

Meet and greet opportunities and a Q&A section are also planned, giving fans the chance to get up close and personal with some of the long-running show’s best-loved cast members. News of the special farewell show comes just a month after Neighbours aired its final episode, with the likes of Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan returning for the finale when it aired on 29th July.

Since the show wrapped up, a similarly-focused 15-date of various UK cities was also announced for March 2023. The response to this announcement was so immense that the majority of shows sold out within days, serving as a testament to the show’s popularity amongst UK viewers.

Tickets to Neighbours: The Farewell Show go on sale from 12pm on Tuesday, 6th September, with a pre-sale beginning at 12pm on Monday, 29th August.

Neighbours: The Farewell Show

Sunday, 16th April, 2023 – Hamer Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale from Tuesday, 6th September.

