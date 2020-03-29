“Neil Arce lambasts ‘sociologist’ calling Angel Locsin’s relief efforts ingenuine, fake”

Neil Arce defended his fiancée Angel Locsin after a basher said that the latter’s efforts are merely about impressing the public.

Neil Arce came to the defense of his fiancée Angel Locsin after a basher criticized the Kapamilya star on social media for her relief efforts.

The basher, who identified as a sociologist and a professor, claimed Angel Locsin’s efforts for the frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic are “pure publicity and self-promotion.”

“Frankly speaking, I am not impressed with actress Angel Locsin if she is helping. She is earning an overpriced rate of P500,000 per taping day. That is an injustice to the more hardworking Filipinos working very hard but not paid properly. Her help is pure publicity and self-promotion.”

The basher went on to call Angel ingenuine and fake, writing: “I’d rather praise our lowly hardworking frontliners who are underpaid than those boastful teleserye stars who are self-centered. The problem with Filipinos is that they easily praise and worship those boastful stars. I can feel that Angel Locsin is not genuine. I am not dumb. I am a sociologist. I know her sincerity is fake.”

Neil lost his cool and defended The General’s Daughter’s star, saying she’s not doing it to merely impress the public.

“Someone sent me this post today. First of all my fiancé is not trying to impress anyone So it doesn’t really matter to us if you were not impressed. Yes I agree with you I myself would rather praise frontliners who are risking their lives everyday,” he wrote.

He went on: “This is the reason why we are doing this to help our frontliners by making sure they are protected, making sure they can rest and by making sure we do everything we can to make their lives easier. Impressing anyone especially people like you who seems to hate people you do not know personally is not at all important to us.”

He also pointed out that contrary to his claims, Angel isn’t actually earning a half a million pesos per taping day. Then again, he reassures that it won’t stop the Darna actress from helping those in need.

“Stating that she makes that much money per taping a day is far from reality and is fallacious. I honestly believe that God made her successful because God knows she will use it to help those who are in need. Calling out all actors as self-centered and Filipinos idiots is something we do not need during this time of crisis sir,” he said.

The writer-producer also said that the basher, being a professor, should set an example to his students by promoting things that help alleviate the things that are happening right now instead of pulling each other down.

“What worries me is that I read that you are a Professor is this what we are supposed to teach our students? Are we supposed to teach our students to look at everything negatively? I don’t expect everyone to believe In the sincerity of the things we do. But if the people our students are supposed to learn from thinking this way then our country will never really have a chance to prosper,” he concluded his post.

Angel is among the top celebrities who have been in the frontlines since the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon has been implemented.

As of writing, the Philippines has already recorded a total of 1,072 cases of COVID-19, with 68 deaths and 35 recoveries.