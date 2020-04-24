“Neil Arce’s birthday message for girlfriend Angel Locsin: ‘I’ll be with you every step of the way!’”

Producer Neil Arce reaffirms his love for soon-to-be-wife Angel Locsin on her 35th birthday.

It’s been almost three years since they first started dating and almost a year since they got engaged, but producer Neil Arce is obviously still as smitten as ever with fiancée Angel Locsin who celebrated her 35th birthday on August 23. Neil penned a heartfelt post for The General’s Daughter star on his Instagram account.

Neil gave Angel the surprise of her life when he proposed last June after officially admitting they were a couple on February 2018. No details of their wedding plans have yet been released. On the eve of her birthday, he gave Angel a birthday salubong at home with a Darna-themed cake he had specially made for her.

He wrote,

“Happy birthday my Love! I know this year you celebrated The way you truly want to celebrate your birthday, by helping people for Over a month straight now. I’ll be with you every step of The way! I declare protection Over you In Jesus name! I Love you gorgeous ”

The couple has been busy the past month doing volunteer work after Angel led the #UniTENTweStandPH crowdfunding campaign which addressed the current overcrowding situation in hospitals by providing additional tent facilities for medical frontliners. The campaign was launched on March 25 and officially ended by Angel on April 13 after announcing that they had successfully raised over P10.9 million in cash donations.