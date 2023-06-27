Neil Frances Announce 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Australian-American electronic duo Neil Frances have locked in Australian tour dates for later this year. The pair will play two shows on the east coast: at Sydney’s Oxford Arts Factory on Thursday, 31st August, and at the Espy in Melbourne on Friday, 1st September.

The shows form part of their It’s All A Bit Fuzzy Tour, which will take them on an extensive North American run from October. The duo have also just returned with a brand new single at the start of this month, titled ‘Head Straight’.

Neil Frances: ‘Head Straight’

[embedded content]

The band – comprised of Sydney muso Jordan Feller and Californian Marc Gilfry – released their long-awaited debut LP There Is No Neil Frances in January 2022, after a couple of EPs and a string of singles dating back to 2017.

“If you don’t have an audience that are interested in an album, I think it probably behooves artists to build up that fan base with singles,” Feller told NME at the time of the album release. “Marc and I got to a point where we’re pretty excited about what we’re writing, first, on the creative side.

“We were at a point where we were like: let’s do an album. It made sense, we had enough of a fan base that would gravitate towards it. It felt like the right time.”

Neil France It’s All A Bit Fuzzy Tour Australian Tour Dates

Thursday, 31st August – Oxford Arts Factory, Sydney / Eora

Friday, 1st September – The Espy, Melbourne / Naarm

Tickets on sale now via Untitled.

