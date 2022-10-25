Neil Gaiman Announces Album With Australia’s FourPlay String Quartet

Neil Gaiman and Sydney’s FourPlay String Quartet have joined forces in creating their first album, also making impact at Gaiman’s debut musical release.

The record, called Signs Of Life, is due for release on April 28, though for now, the collective has released two songs from the album in ‘Bloody Sunrise’ and ‘Credo’. The collaborative relationship between Gaiman and the FourPlay String Quartet started back in 2010, when the Sydney Opera House’s Graphic Festival had commissioned the quartet to pen the soundtrack to Gaiman’s text, The Truth is a Cave in the Black Mountains.

Neil Gaiman & The FourPlay String Quartet – ‘Credo’

“I’m not entirely certain when I fell in love with a string quartet,” Gaiman has said of their relationship. “I remember our first date, though. It was a day spent in a tiny room somewhere in the backstage maze of Sydney Opera House. We played the next night on the stage of the Sydney Opera House. It was remarkable. It was so much fun we did it again.”

“We did a tour together, but when we reached Carnegie Hall, we decided we needed something better than me reading a poem as our encore, so we stole some time from soundcheck and rehearsed a song. And then we performed our song on the stage of the Carnegie Hall, and that felt a lot like something special. We started to build a repertoire, and when I was in Australia we would make music together. These are some of the things we’ve made together. It’s been a long fallow winter, the last two and a half years. Here are signs of life.”

Neil Gaiman & The FourPlay String Quartet – ‘Bloody Sunrise’

On the record, Gaiman can be heard on backing vocals, and has also contributed music and words to the project too. The title of the album stems from an earlier project the group had worked on: a suite of original music composed around the central theme of the zodiac. That suite was simply titled Signs. From that, Signs Of Life features extended interpolations and reworked versions of some of those pieces.

Alongside those works feature some new Neil Gaiman poems and stories, against the FourPlay suite of arrangements.

“Neil’s mastery of storytelling, and his crafting of words, is second to none.” the FourPlay String Quartet say.

“Among the members of FourPlay, we have been fans of Neil’s for many years, and t was a golden opportunity to work with him. Nevertheless, we could never have expected to find him to also be such a master of pacing, such a musical performer and wordsmith. We’re joyful to count him as a friend as well as a collaborator, someone we spend pleasurable time with and someone we never fail to create beautiful, glittering things with.”

For more information on the collaboration, visit the official website.

