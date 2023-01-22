Neil Young Calls David Crosby “The Soul Of CSNY” In Online Memorial

David Crosby has been remembered by his former bandmate Neil Young as “the soul of CSNY” in an online memorial written in the wake of Crosby’s death. Young’s comments were shared on his own Neil Young Archives website a matter of hours after the passing of Crosby on Friday at the age of 81.

“David is gone, but his music lives on,” Young eulogised. “The soul of CSNY, David’s voice, and energy were at the heart of our band. His great songs stood for what we believed in and it was always fun and exciting when we got to play together.”

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – ‘Déjà Vu’

[embedded content]

“‘Almost Cut My Hair’ and ‘Déjà Vu’, and so many other great songs he wrote were wonderful to jam on, and [Stephen] Stills and I had a blast as he kept going on and on. His singing with Graham [Nash] was memorable, their duo spot a highlight of so many of our shows.”

Young teamed up with Crosby in 1969 as the fourth member of Crosby, Stills & Nash, alongside The Hollies’ Graham Nash and his former Buffalo Springfield bandmate Stephen Stills. Adopting the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young moniker to reflect their expanded lineup, Young would first appear on the group’s 1970 album, Déjà Vu, which boasts iconic tracks including ‘Woodstock’ and ‘Teach Your Children’.

“We had so many great times, especially in the early years,” concluded Young. “Crosby was a very supportive friend in my early life, as we bit off big pieces of our experience together. David was the catalyst of many things.”

