Neil Young Claims He’ll Only Tour Again If It’s Environmentally Sustainable

Rock veteran Neil Young has claimed that he will only return to the road if the touring process can be environmentally sustainable. Young, who hasn’t performed live since the end of 2020, made his claims in a new interview with The New Yorker, explaining that he’s been working towards the idea of a “self-sustaining, renewable tour” for “seven or eight months” now.

“Everything that moves our vehicles around, the stage, the lights, the sound, everything that powers it is clean,” he explains. “Nothing dirty with us. We set it up; we do this everywhere we go.

Neil Young – ‘Harvest Moon’

[embedded content]

“This is something that’s very important to me, if I’m ever going to go out again…and I’m not sure I want to, I’m still feeling that out,” he continues. “But, if I’m ever going to do it, I want to make sure that everything is clean.”

As Young went on, he explained that his main goal is for “sustainability and renewability” to be the main focus, even going so far as to ensure that no ‘factory farms’ are used when it comes to the food that audiences consume at shows.

“I’ve been working on this idea of bringing the food and the drink and the merch into the realm where it’s all clean,” he adds. “I will make sure that the food comes from real farmers.

“Once it’s up and going, and I’m finished with my part of the tour, there’s no reason why the tour has to stop,” Young concluded. “The tour can keep on going with another headliner. It’s about sustainability and renewability in the future, loving Earth for what it is. We want to do the right thing. That’s kind of the idea.”

Currently, Neil Young hasn’t embarked on a full-length tour since a run of theatre shows throughout North America in 2018 and 2019, nor has he visited Australia since the Big Day Out festival in 2009.

