NEOLINK Wins Silver Stevie® Award 2022 for Innovation in Technology Development196458-NEOLINK.jpg.jpeg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 April 2022 – The winners of the 9th Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards were officially announced on 21st April 2022. With its leading customer-side new infrastructure capabilities, NEOLINK stood out in the category of Innovation in Technology Development (Computer Industries) and received the 2022 Stevie® Award Silver Award.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards is the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region, The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world’s premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in businesses. This year, more than 900 nominations from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered in various categories. The recognition by Stevie® Award has highlighted NEOLINK’s dominant position in technology innovations and customer services in the industry.

NEOLINK is a subsidiary brand of VNET Group, which is a NASDAQ-listed company and a leading carrier-neutral data center service provider in China. Taking cloud native technology as the core, NEOLINK integrates five product lines, which include data center, network products, hybrid cloud, bare metal and O&M management services. With the strong IT infrastructure and continuous innovation in cloud-network integration, NEOLINK provides enterprises of different scales with Internet infrastructure lifecycle services that can empower their long-term business growth.

“DYXnet, a member of NEOLINK, has previously recognized with the Bronze Award in the Technology Management, Planning and Execution Innovation Award (Telecom) of the Stevie® Awards last year. On the occasion of the first anniversary of NEOLINK, we are proud to have also won the Asia Pacific Stevie® Award. It recognizes not only our achievements, but also demonstrates NEOLINK’s commitment to accelerate digital transformation for customers from different industries with diverse use cases” said Samuel Shen, Executive Chairman of NEOLINK.

Up to now, NEOLINK has signed the strategic partnership agreements with more than 30 partners, covering the fields in cloud computing, distributed database, big data, disaster recovery, security, distributed storage and MSP, and serving over 3,000 customers in the ecosystem.

In the future, NEOLINK will join hands with more partners in empowering the industry, and continue to assist customers in digital transformation and to embrace the new digital world by providing reliable, excellent and innovative infrastructure and cloud computing services.