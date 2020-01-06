‘Nervous’ Duterte wants funds on standby amid US-Iran tension

MANILA, Philippines—President Rodrigo Duterte admitted Monday he’s “nervous” that tensions between the United States and Iran may escalate into war and put millions of Filipino workers in the Middle East in danger.

“We do not know what could be the end result of this crisis. It could lead to a protracted war, it could be a widescale strike, whatever it is we Filipinos are really in peril. We have so many millions—nearing 3 (million) I think—of Filipinos working mainly in the Middle East,” Duterte said in his speech during the signing ceremony of the 2020 national budget in Malacañang.