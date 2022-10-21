Nespresso Launches New Sustainability Concept – RE:FARM in Partnership with K11 Musea and Common FarmsCapsule-Recycling.jpg

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 120,000 farmers in 15 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance and later joined by Fairtrade International, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 84 countries and has over 14,250 employees. In 2019, it operated a global retail network of 810 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

About the Nespresso Recycling Programme

Nespresso capsules are made of aluminium which is the best material to protect the freshness and quality of our coffee. Importantly, aluminum is an infinitely recyclable material. We encourage our Members to participate in recycling their used capsules either by bringing them back to our Boutiques in Hong Kong, or through the [email protected] initiative, give those used Nespresso capsules to your deliveryman.

Once collected, used Nespresso capsules are taken to a local plant where the aluminium is separated from the coffee residue. The shredded aluminium is sent to a scrap metal collector for further re-melting into recycled aluminium, while the Nespresso coffee grounds separated from the aluminium capsules are sent to a local farm in the New Territories for further processing into farm compost.

About B Corp

B Corp is a community of companies that commit to have a positive impact on the world – for the environment, the people who work for their businesses and in their supply chains, and for the communities where they operate. The B Corp certification process is incredibly rigorous, demanding the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance purpose and profit.

About Common Farms

Common Farms is Hong Kong’s first soil-based indoor farm, growing remarkable specialty chemical-free and nutrient-dense produce. The Common Farms team is driven by a passion to transform our local food system through clean, efficient and sustainable farming practices, whilst reducing Hong Kong’s high dependency on food imports and unnecessary waste.

About K11 MUSEA

K11 reveals the interactive cycle of – Art, People, Nature, as the door to a way of living that future generations can enjoy as much quality of life as we do today – working together for a better tomorrow. The flagship destination, K11 MUSEA, ushers in a new era of cultural retail, enriching consumer’s daily lives through the power of creativity, culture and innovation.

Nespresso in Hong Kong:

Nespresso ifc mall Boutique



Shop 1058A, Level 1, ifc Mall, Central, Hong Kong

Nespresso Festival Walk Boutique



Shop LG2-70, Festival Walk, Kowloon Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Nespresso YOHO Mall Boutique



Shop 1056, Level 1, YOHO Mall I, Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong

Nespresso K11 MUSEA Boutique



Unit 31 & 32, Shop No. B201, Basement 2, K11 MUSEA, Victoria Dockside, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Nespresso APM Boutique



Shop UC-20, APM, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Nespresso Element Boutique



Shop 1089B, 1 Austin Rd W, Tsim Sha Tsui

Nespresso SOGO Point of Sale



SOGO Causeway Bay 10/F

Nespresso New Town Plaza Point of Sale



New Town Plaza 1, Level 2 city’super

Nespresso J SELECT PopCorn Point of Sale



J SELECT PopCorn, Shop F56-59, PopCorn, Tseung Kwan O

IG: nespresso.hk



FB: Nespresso.hk



Spotify: Nespresso





www.nespresso.com/hk