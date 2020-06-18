Nestlé donates Kasambuhay kits to 100 LGUs

Nestlé Cagayan de Oro Factory representatives with Kasambuhay products at City Hall.

AS part of its P500-million Kasambuhay ng Pamilyang Pilipino program, Nestlé Philippines has completed the delivery of Kasambuhay kits consisting of Nestlé products, which various local government units (LGUs) and non-government organizations (NGOs), as well as the Department of Agriculture in Regions 10 and 12, are now distributing to one million families in 100 cities and municipalities nationwide.

Beneficiaries include 10,000 coffee farmers’ families in Bukidnon and Sultan Kudarat under the Nescafé Plan.

Caritas Manila, a non-profit organization that serves as the lead social service and development ministry of the Catholic Church in the country, is participating in the distribution.

In April, before launching Kasambuhay ng Pamilyang Pilipino, Nestlé Philippines had started providing Nestlé products to various LGUs, as well as thousands of healthcare workers and other frontliners.

The products include Nescafé, Coffeemate, Milo, Bear Brand Fortified, Bear Brand Powdered Milk Drink, Bear Brand Choco, Bear Brand Strawberry, Bear Brand Sterilized, Bear Brand Yogu, Koko Krunch, Chuckie, Maggi Magic Sinigang, Maggi Magic Sarap, Nutren, Nido 3+, Boost Optimum, Fitnesse Cereal Bar, Nestlé Nonfat Milk and KitKat.

In Batangas where Nestlé has two factories, Gov. Hermilando Mandanas thanked the company for its program, saying it has consistently demonstrated a spirit of partnership and solidarity with the communities in which it operates, especially in times of calamity.

“We are happy to have Nestlé as an active and responsive corporate citizen of Batangas especially during this difficult time. Nestlé is a true Kasambuhay,” the governor said.

Caritas Manila Executive Director Fr. Anton Pascual also thanked the consumer products company.

“We welcome this opportunity to join hands with Nestlé in reaching out to needy families in severely affected communities during this pandemic,” he said.

“The bond between Nestlé and Filipino families involves a heritage of trust which goes back 109 years. Nestlé has become part of their daily lives through many generations. We believe it is only fitting that during this challenging period, we have mounted this initiative to share our products with those who are most affected by Covid-19,” Nestlé Philippines Chairman and CEO Kais Marzouki noted.