Net FDI inflows dive to 6-month low in Feb

Net inflows of foreign direct investments (FDI) in February hit its lowest level in six months, dragging the year-to-date tally by double digits, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Data from the central bank showed that these inflows plunged by 31.5 percent to $505 million — the smallest since August 2019’s $430 million — from $737 million in the same month last year.

It pulled down the January-February figure to $1.16 billion, 12.2 percent lower year-on-year.

In a statement, the BSP attributed the year-on-year decline in the second month to “dampened investor sentiment” because of the uncertainties on the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

It said net investments in debt instruments fell by 26.4 percent to $317 million from $431 million a year earlier.

Also, net placements of equity capital decreased by 43 percent to $129 million from $227 million in the same month last year. This is in spite of equity capital placements worth $145 million more than offsetting withdrawals worth $16 million.

Infusions in February were traced largely from Singapore, Japan and the United States. These were channeled mainly to the manufacturing, real estate, and wholesale and retail trade industries.

Reinvestment of earnings also dropped to $59 million in February from $80 million a year ago.

Meanwhile, the BSP blamed the dive in net FDI inflows for the first two months on the 44.1-percent fall in intercompany borrowings to $550 million from $984 million in the same period last year.

Similarly, reinvested earnings slipped by 16 percent to $131 million from $156 million.

But the Bangko Sentral said the drop in FDI was tempered by the 162-percent increase in net equity capital placements to $481 million from $184 million year-on-year as $519 billion in gross placements more than compensated for $37 million in withdrawals.

Equity capital infusions during the period came mainly from The Netherlands, Singapore, Japan and US. These were invested in manufacturing, real estate, and wholesale and retail trade.

The central bank expects these jobs-generating investments to hit $4.1 billion this year, a downward revision of its previous estimate of $8.2 billion.

Last year, net FDI inflows sank to a four-year low of $7.64 billion on the back of dampened investor sentiment because of global uncertainties.

The lowered FDI forecast is consistent with the view of a Fitch Ratings unit that the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to weigh on these investments in the coming quarters.

“We expect the impact of the virus to disrupt FDI inflows into the country due to a combination of weaker foreign balance sheets and the shock to investor confidence and global growth,” Fitch Solutions said in a report released also on Thursday.

“The outbreak will aggravate the already notable structural barriers that deter investment into the Philippines, namely logistics and an uncertain policy backdrop, weakening the longer-term outlook for both growth and the country’s exporting capabilities,” it added.