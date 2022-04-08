NetApp Announces Intent to Acquire Instaclustr, the Industry Leading Platform for Deploying and Managing Open-Source Data and Workflow Applications as a ServiceNetapp.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 8 April 2022 – NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Instaclustr, a leading platform provider of fully managed open-source database, pipeline and workflow applications delivered as a service. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

Modern cloud applications rely on a growing set of foundational services including multiple open-source databases, data pipelines, and workflow solutions. Efficiently managing the growing complexity and operational requirements of these applications and services adds new challenges for already overstretched infrastructure, database and operations teams, increasing application integration and delivery costs, slowing application delivery and limiting application innovation.

“NetApp has long been a leader in solutions enabling customers to run applications,” said George Kurian, CEO at NetApp. “The acquisition of Instaclustr will combine NetApp’s established leadership in continuous storage and compute optimization with Instaclustr’s fully-managed database and data pipeline services to give customers a Cloud Operations platform that provides the best and most optimized foundation for their applications in the public clouds and on premises.”

The acquisition of Instaclustr builds on a series of strategic acquisitions made by NetApp to deliver a leading best-of-suite platform for CloudOps. NetApp’s strategic acquisitions including Spot, CloudCheckr, Data Mechanics, Fylamynt and now Instaclustr have made Spot by NetApp a compelling platform for applications on one cloud and across multiple clouds–continuous optimization, automation, monitoring, and security combined with expertise deploying and operating open-source applications, all delivered as a service, on public and private clouds to give customers more cloud with less cost and less time.

“Data management technology platforms are an increasingly essential priority for today’s modern enterprise as companies look for new ways to accelerate application development for competitive advantage. Instaclustr delivers fully managed open-source solutions that give companies increased productivity and reduced cost,” said Peter Lilley, CEO and Co-founder at Instaclustr. “Instaclustr’s growth has been driven by the fact that companies want to leverage open-source databases, pipelines, and workflow applications without overwhelming themselves with the complexity and cost of managing and operating them. We are excited for organizations building applications for their multi-cloud and hybrid cloud reality to benefit directly from Instaclustr’s data PaaS solutions along with NetApp and Spot by NetApp’s infrastructure solutions, while minimizing operations burdens.”

“As companies race to modernize and digitally transform in the cloud, they must implement solutions that enable them to focus more on building and releasing cutting-edge applications at speed, spending less on infrastructure management and operations,” said Anthony Lye, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Public Cloud Services at NetApp. “Instaclustr does just that and will be a significant addition to our Spot by NetApp portfolio, solving common challenges of cloud complexity, cost overruns, single vendor lock-in, and customers’ lack of internal technical resources. The acquisition marks a critical advancement in our strategy to run application driven platforms and infrastructures.”

“From a technology and product perspective, NetApp’s powerful infrastructure solutions pair perfectly with Instaclustr’s data-layer-as-a-service solutions and services,” said Ben Bromhead, CTO and Co-founder at Instaclustr. “For enterprise customers operating applications in the public cloud or on-prem, NetApp and Instaclustr’s combined platform will offer an unparalleled solution for overcoming cloud complexities while eliminating vendor lock-in risks and the high costs of building and maintaining that same expertise internally.”

