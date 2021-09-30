NetDragon Signs MOU with Ghana’s Ministry of Education to Implement Country-wide Blended Learning System

HONG KONG, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (“NetDragon” or the “Company”; Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Ghana (the “MoE”). This is to secure a long-term relationship for investment in a broad range of solutions and services designed to achieve the objectives and goals of the MoE and ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and the promotion of lifelong learning opportunities for all people in Ghana.

Having successfully implemented its world-leading teaching and learning platform, Edmodo World, in Ghana, in cooperation with the MoE, NetDragon will now work closely with the MoE to develop a sustainable and robust country-wide Blended Learning System. This seeks to ensure access to quality education for all, regardless of socio-economic circumstances and geographical location. Furthermore, it will integrate cutting-edge educational technology into the education system, not only providing the means to equip young people with the necessary skills for society and economic growth but also leading to a transformation of pedagogy impacting the country’s 9.3 million students.

NetDragon will also work with the MoE to strengthen the nation’s science base by building STEM and Vocational Education workshop centres around the country. These will function as state-of-the-art laboratories and STEM classrooms to provide students with the skills and competencies needed to contribute effectively to the country’s thriving economy. Similarly, to boost education infrastructure in regions where refurbishment of classrooms is required and additional capacity is needed for access, NetDragon will seek to install its Intelligent Space Classrooms and School Campuses, complete with the latest educational technology.

With the world-leading online teaching platform Edmodo World at its core, the revolutionary Blended Learning System implemented in partnership between NetDragon and the MoE will ensure access to learning opportunities for all. It will also enhance and motivate students through stimulating content and lessons delivered through the latest classroom technology. Furthermore, by drawing on the power of Big Data, the solution will provide comprehensive assessment and usage analytics for governance and monitoring to allow for effective policy and decision-making. Finally, a comprehensive Teacher Training and Change Management programme and the building of Teacher Training Centres will ensure that the solution is embedded in the education system in a scalable and sustainable way.

Ghana’s Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, stated, “We are delighted to welcome NetDragon to cooperate with our government to help develop the skills of the nation’s young people and facilitate education access for all. Building capacity within the education system to ensure that everyone benefits from quality teaching and learning is a key priority. NetDragon’s solutions will help us to provide teachers with the tools and support they need to develop the students’ skills, especially in the key areas of science and vocational training.”

Dr Simon Leung, Vice Chairman of NetDragon, re-iterated the Company’s commitment to working with the government of Ghana. “The Ministry of Education has a clear and ambitious programme to strengthen the nation’s skills in science and technology, and we are delighted to have an opportunity to support this with our wide range of education technology solutions. In addition, we look forward to cooperating closely with the government to ensure that all citizens can have access to the best quality teaching and learning, no matter where they live.”

