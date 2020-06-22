NetDragon Wins Another “Smart Campus” Tender in Fuzhou

HONG KONG, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (“NetDragon” or “the Company”, Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that the Company has recently won a tender project of Fuzhou Education Bureau, comprising Smart Campus Construction of Fuzhou No.3 High School Binhai Campus, Smart Campus Construction of Fuzhou Experimental School Binhai Campus and Smart Campus Construction of Fuzhou Binhai New City Experimental Kindergarten. NetDragon’s cumulative winning bids from the Fuzhou “Smart Campus” project have totalled nearly RMB100 million since winning its first tender in August 2019.

This whole project consists of two parts. The first part is the smart campus constructions of Fuzhou No.3 High School Binhai Campus and Fuzhou Experimental School Binhai Campus, and the second part is the smart campus construction of Fuzhou Binhai New City Experimental Kindergarten. The first part is the second phase of the “Smart Campus” project which NetDragon won in August 2019. In this phase, innovative software and solutions will be introduced, including VR Mysticraft, 101 Education PPT, VR resources, Immersive Classroom, 101 Virtual Lab, and an oral English practice software developed by Chivox, a NetDragon subsidiary. Supported by latest technologies, these smart campuses aim to seamlessly connect people, things and school functions, and achieve smart self-perception, self-adaptation and self-optimization, and ultimately promote all-round development of teachers and students.

Smart campus construction project of Fuzhou Binhai New City Experimental Kindergarten, the second part of the project, will incorporate ActivPanel Elements series by Promethean, a NetDragon subsidiary and the world’s leading education technology company with number one market share in the global K-12 interactive displays market in the first quarter of 2020. The project will also introduce smart kindergarten management platform and software which include smart morning check-up, student pick-up and smart education management software, to assist teachers and administrators of kindergarten in overall management, children growth-monitoring and home-kindergarten development. Lastly, this is expected to be the benchmark smart kindergarten project for the province or even the country due to its leadership in planning, effectiveness and technology.

Yu Biao, Senior Vice President of NetDragon, commented, “As a Fuzhou enterprise, we are delighted to work with Fuzhou Education Bureau to build a smart education demonstration zone. NetDragon’s comprehensive smart education product portfolio will fully support the technology application and enhance classroom engagement. We expect to see more smart campus projects launching later this year, and NetDragon will continue to leverage on its strengths in technologies, products and resources to fulfil national-wide demand of smart campus, and ultimately contribute to digital education and smart campus constructions in China.”

