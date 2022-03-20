Netflix Are Producing A Scripted Series About U2

U2 will be the focus of an upcoming Netflix series, produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions company.

While details of plot and casting are unclear, The Hollywood Reporter reports the Netflix series will be scripted by screenwriter Anthony McCarten, whose past credits include the Queen/Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. McCarten also wrote the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, which is on track for a late 2022 release.

McCarten’s other screenwriting credits include The Two Popes (starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce), the Winston Churchill biopic Darkest Hour (starring Gary Oldman) and 2014’s Stephen Hawking biopic, The Theory of Everything (starring Eddie Redmayne).

Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions has helped create numerous successful television series over the past couple of decades, including Alias, Lost, and Westworld. Bad Robot also played a major role in rebooting the Star Trek and Star Wars film franchises and co-produced the fourth, fifth and sixth instalments in the Mission Impossible film series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the U2 show is in the early stages of development. The band is expected to be involved in sanctioning the show before its release. U2 singer Bono recently voiced the character Clay Calloway in the computer animated film, Sing 2. U2 provided the original song, ‘Your Song Saved My Life’, to the Sing 2 soundtrack.

