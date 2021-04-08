Netflix Has Commissioned Its First Australian Reality TV Show, And It’s All About Byron Bay Influencers

For the latest in its Australian Originals content, Netflix has commissioned its first Australian reality TV show – and it’s set to feature a crop of social media influencers from Byron Bay.

According to the streaming giant, Byron Baes (that’s right) will be a “a docu-soap series following a ‘feed’ of hot Instagrammers living their best lives, being their best selves, creating the best d̶r̶a̶m̶a̶ content.”

While Netflix Australia has yet to announce details of the show’s cast or when it will arrive, it revealed the project earlier today on social media. The Sydney Morning Herald reports that model and 2017 The Block winner Elyse Knowles is apparently “hotly-tipped” to appear in the series.

🚨 ANNOUNCING 🚨 #ByronBaes, a docu-soap series following a ‘feed’ of hot Instagrammers living their best lives, being their best selves, creating the best d̶r̶a̶m̶a̶ content. #nofilter guaranteed.⁣⁣ We can’t wait for you to meet our Baes!⁣⁣ 😎☀️ pic.twitter.com/FV7TAevnza — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) April 7, 2021

The eight-episode series will be executive produced by Married at First Sight producer Emma Lamb alongside VICE‘s Julian Morgans and Rachel Tuffery. Production will be handled by Eureka Productions, who’ve previously helmed shows like Holey Moley and Dating Around.

Described as a “love letter” to the picturesque coastal town and its inhabitants, Netflix’s announcement today urges viewers not to “write these Baes off too quckly.”

“There’ll be fights, flings and heartbreak; but beneath every perfect post is a very real desire not just for ‘likes’, but to be liked, dammit, for who you are.”

Bless.