Netflix Producing ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Anime Series Voiced by Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Aubrey Plaza

Streaming giant Netflix is producing a Scott Pilgrim anime series based on the wildly popular graphic novels and 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. Michael Cera, who played Pilgrim in the film adaptation, has signed on to voice the main character – and Mary Elizabeth Winstead will also reprise her role as Ramona Flowers.

Plenty of other actors from the 2010 film are jumping back on board – with Aubrey Plaza to voice Julie Powers, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, and Brie Larson as Envy Adams.

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World Official Trailer

[embedded content]

The series will be spearheaded by Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski, the author and artist of the graphic novels. They’ve signed on as executive producers and showrunners. The director of the 2010 film Edgar Wright is also involved as executive producer.

“We’re getting the band back together!” O’Malley and Grabinski said in a joint statement. “A stellar cast, perfectly assembled by Edgar Wright.”

“One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim,” Wright added. “Since the film’s release in 2010 we’ve done Q&A’s, remembrances and charity read-throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project until now.”

Wright added that the anime series “doesn’t just expand the universe” of Pilgrim, but will go much further. “You are in for a treat,” he added.

Netflix reportedly approached Wright after the director floated the idea for an anime series. No release date for the series has been announced.

