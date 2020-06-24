NetFoundry and Cloud Solution Partners Extend Zero Trust Networking to Google Cloud and Anthos Applications

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — In three steps, businesses can now spin up zero trust networks, in minutes, obtaining on-demand, high performance networking for their Google Cloud hosted and Anthos distributed applications:

Spin up the NetFoundry cloud endpoints from the Google Cloud and GKE Marketplace. Use SaaS or APIs from NetFoundry to spin up their software defined networks. Add users or devices. NetFoundry software is available for both user and IoT endpoints.

The zero trust networking is made so simple because all the software defined networking (SDN) infrastructure is provided by NetFoundry and NetFoundry’s partners (CSPs, MSPs, SIs) in a network-as-a-service (NaaS), cloud-orchestrated model, so businesses get global SDN infrastructure without managing it.

Mike Li, CEO of 1CloudStar, a leading CSP providing cloud networking for customers such as one of the largest airlines in the world, stated, “1CloudStar is excited to enable our customers to get zero trust, cloud native networking to Google Cloud applications, from any Internet connection. Leveraging NetFoundry’s platform enabled us to quickly extend our CloudConnect services to Google Cloud and Google Kubernetes Engine.”

“With its Google Cloud Marketplace offering, NetFoundry is enabling businesses to instantly enjoy secure networking capabilities across Google Cloud, and across hybrid and multi-cloud environments with Anthos,” said Rayn Veerubhotla, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud.

GKE provides a managed environment for deploying, managing, and scaling containerized applications using Google Cloud infrastructure. With the NetFoundry integration, customers have a new option for private networking. Rather than being forced to provision dedicated circuits, and deploy combinations of appliances (SD-WAN, firewall, VPN), businesses use software-only, cloud-orchestrated NaaS for zero trust, high performance networking from any Internet connection. This means NetFoundry’s partners (CSPs, MSPs and SIs) can provide the private networking their customers require, without infrastructure and MPLS dependencies, costs, delays and complexity.

“Google Cloud and Anthos enables agility, innovation and speed. Our partners can now enable businesses to untether their cloud apps from infrastructure dependencies. This means businesses now have the agile, on-demand, programmable NaaS model to match their IaaS model,” said Galeal Zino, Founder & CEO of NetFoundry.

“NetFoundry doesn’t depend on hardware-specific network implementations, so businesses can prepare for Google Anthos with software-defined, zero trust network connectivity from a container, POD, VM, VPC to any cloud or on-prem resource seamlessly, enabling programmable edge to cloud networking via NetFoundry and NetFoundry partners,” said Sreelakshmi Sarva, Head of Products at NetFoundry.

About NetFoundry

NetFoundry is the leader in enabling businesses to connect distributed applications with zero trust security and high performance, with the agility of software-only, cloud-orchestrated, programmable networking. NetFoundry NaaS networking is built into innovative IoT, edge and cloud networking solutions from SPs, CSPs, SIs and MSPs. Businesses spin up private networks in minutes, securely connecting any application or device, via any Internet access. Developers embed secure, programmable, private networking into their apps, using Ziti.dev, software which NetFoundry built, open sourced and is the leading contributor to. NetFoundry is a Charlotte, NC headquartered company with locations across the world.

Logo: https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1122676/NetFoundry_Logo.jpg?p=medium600