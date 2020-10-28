“Netizens call out Jeff Ortega for introducing Bongbong Marcos as Vice President”

Some netizens called for the resignation of Jeff Ortega following his controversial remark.

Department of Tourism (DOT) Region 1 director Jeff Ortega drew flak after introducing Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos as “former senator and vice president” during a regional event in Ilocos Norte.

Marcos lost to then-Camarines Norte representative and incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo during the 2016 elections. The former senator filed an electoral protest against the latter, but it is currently pending before the Supreme Court acting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal.

Jeff uploaded the said video on his Instagram account that has over 134,000 followers. He has since gone private following the backlash.

The DOT has since issued a statement on the matter, saying: “The DOT reminds all its officials and employees to perform and discharge their duties with the highest degree of excellence and professionalism.”

It added: “We remain guided by the Civil Service Commission (CSC) especially in expressing views on current political problems or issues. With this, the DOT remains committed to the development of the tourism industry.”

Several netizens called out Jeff, describing him as “delusional.” See some of the tweets below:

JEFF ORTEGA You are a disgrace in the Atenean community. We Ateneans stand for the truth only but you proudly announced Bongbong Marcos as the VP. Tanggapin mo ng talo yung talo. https://t.co/MBz595SIWd — Gadfly of the Society (@HandsomelyJovan) October 27, 2020

Jeff Ortega and BBM are delusionals. Andami ng delusionals sa mundo 🥴 you rlly are a disgrace Jeff (kahit di ako Atenean) https://t.co/gVhRuuheIo — raiahfelicia (@raiahriego) October 27, 2020

i don’t know who jeff ortega is but his audacity to fathom on saying that lie in front of a lot of people shows how invalid he is — aed⟭⟬⁷ (@yoomgyi) October 27, 2020

Cancel Jeff Ortega. Kick him out. So disrespectful. — D Pach (@dprocksteady) October 27, 2020

kalat ng jowa ni jasmine curtis. I would’ve broken up with jeff ortega if I was her lels — valerie (@vayiedelapaz) October 27, 2020

Jeff Ortega — who is best known as the boyfriend of actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith prior to his stint in the DOT — is the brother of La Union Governor Pacoy Ortega.

He is also the founder and owner of La Union Surf School (LUSS), the burger joint Mad Monkeys, and the music festival Soul Surf.