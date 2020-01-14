Trending Now

“Netizens praise Angel Locsin as she offers to help Taal eruption victims”

Angel Locsin sought help from those living in affected areas to inform her about their current situation to help her properly address the situation.

Darna made it to the top spot of Twitter’s top trending topics Monday evening, January 13, after actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin offered help to victims of the devastating Taal Volcano eruption. 

“Anyone here na may na-conduct na assessment kung anong mga kailangan, anu-anong barangays at ilang families per baranggay? Thank you,” Angel wrote. 

Netizens were quick to commend Angel Locsin’s act online, with some even calling her a real-life superhero. 

Meanwhile, those living in affected areas gave Angel Locsin updates about their current situation to help the 34-year-old Kapamilya celebrity better understand what needs to be addressed — including the number of families in each barangay. 

Last 2019, Forbes included Angel Locsin in its Heroes of Philanthropy list for her disaster relief efforts in various parts of the Philippines. 

READ: Angel Locsin among Forbes’ list of most honorable charity donors of in Asia

WATCH: Angel Locsin, ipinaliwanag kung bakit mas pinipiling isekreto ang pagtulong sa mga nangangailangan

