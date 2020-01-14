“Netizens praise Angel Locsin as she offers to help Taal eruption victims”

Angel Locsin sought help from those living in affected areas to inform her about their current situation to help her properly address the situation.

Darna made it to the top spot of Twitter’s top trending topics Monday evening, January 13, after actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin offered help to victims of the devastating Taal Volcano eruption.

“Anyone here na may na-conduct na assessment kung anong mga kailangan, anu-anong barangays at ilang families per baranggay? Thank you,” Angel wrote.

Anyone here na may na-conduct na assessment kung anong mga kailangan, anu-anong baranggays at ilang families per baranggay? Thank you #Taal — Angel Locsin (@143redangel) January 13, 2020

Netizens were quick to commend Angel Locsin’s act online, with some even calling her a real-life superhero.

Meanwhile, those living in affected areas gave Angel Locsin updates about their current situation to help the 34-year-old Kapamilya celebrity better understand what needs to be addressed — including the number of families in each barangay.

As of 8:30pm the municipaplity of nasugbu is helping a total of 2311 individuals. Here are the breakdown… pic.twitter.com/z1XNRMExHx — Nasugbu PH (@nasugbu_ph) January 13, 2020

Hi miss angel. We need this po. Barangay banaybanay 2nd po San jose Batangas. We have families from Talisay po. Mostly may mga kids po. Thank you and God bless po! pic.twitter.com/Qpwnxth3KY — 📍Maria (@mariyajzarlot) January 13, 2020

Just want to share my concern for the animals that were apparently left behind. Pls anyone help them 💔💔💔💔 may buhay din sila 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lLOtbTwtu2 — 𝐏𝐚𝐮𝐆𝐞𝐥𝐬♡ᴬᴸˢ ᴾʰᶦˡ⁻ᴵⁿᵗ (@PauGel_ALS) January 13, 2020

Darna, here are the updated list of evacuation centers in Batangas and organizations that collect donations in cash and kind. Just in case you need it. pic.twitter.com/zdlN4YMV1h — marky.psd (@Macaryooo) January 13, 2020

Gel, combine ko lang ang mga info nakuha ko sa twitter. Photo credit to the owners. Keep safe, Queen Angel Locsin pic.twitter.com/yXLtXr4Vuy — Josh_ALS ᴬᴸˢ ᴾʰᶦˡ⁻ᴵⁿᵗ (@Josh_ALS) January 13, 2020

As of 3:00PM in Sto. Tomas, Batangas

With additional number of evacuees in

– San Miguel Elementary School

– San Antonio Elementary School In need of sanitary materials, tissue, water, beddings, pillows, blankets and medicines too. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/wjxtv86dCC — Jae D-21 Open Hearts Eve MNL (@fanypsd) January 13, 2020

Last 2019, Forbes included Angel Locsin in its Heroes of Philanthropy list for her disaster relief efforts in various parts of the Philippines.

