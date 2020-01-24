Trending Now

“Netizens rave over Julia Montes’ comeback serye”

Fans are delighted after finding out that Julia Montes will be back for an upcoming teleserye.

Fans were delighted after finding out that Julia Montes has already been gearing up for her upcoming comeback teleserye titled 24/7.

WATCH: Julia Montes makes TV comeback via “24/7” series

Julia was seen undergoing Arnis training for her TV series and netizens expressed their excitement online.

Dubbed as the Daytime Drama Queen, Julia last appeared on TV when she starred in the 2018 show Asintado. After the show aired, she went to Germany to bond with her father and took a short break from showbiz.

