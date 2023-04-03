NETMARBLE REVEALS LAUNCH DATE FOR ITS NEW METAVERSE BOARD GAME, META WORLD: MY CITY

SEOUL, South Korea, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality mobile games, revealed the launch date for Meta World: My City, a new metaverse board game featuring virtual real estate and building collection. Meta World: My City will be available to download on Google Play, App Store, and PC platforms on April 19.



Source: Netmarble

Meta World: My City is the sequel to the popular game Let’s Get Rich, which attracted more than 200 million players around the world. It features board game mechanics and the opportunity to have virtual buildings and real estate in the metaverse world called Meta World, which is based on real-world locations like New York City.

The board game portion of Meta World: My City allows players to monopolize cities on a map against other players from all around the world. Players can form a deck of four character cards, each with its own unique skills, and carry out their own strategy. In the metaverse portion of the game, players can earn rewards by holding onto virtual real estate and forming their version of a city, while also interacting with other players via virtual real estate sales and building trade. Various iconic landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty are also displayed in the metaverse map to further intrigue interest among players.

Players can earn in-game rewards called Meta Cash by winning board game matches or having virtual real estate. Meta Cash can be exchanged for public tokens, which can be used to be a part of MBX, a gaming blockchain ecosystem launched by MARBLEX.

Additional plans are being developed that will elevate Meta World: My City into a platform where players can actively interact with each other and enjoy various types of games in the metaverse world.

Players can pre-register and secure special in-game items such as Seasonal Character Summon Tickets and Gold by visiting the official website, Google Play, and App Store.

Players can access new information and updates on Meta World: My City by subscribing to the official community channels on Discord , Twitte r, and Facebook .

About Netmarble Corporation