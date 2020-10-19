Netskope Announces Asia-Pacific Expansion to Queensland, and Michael Kontos as Regional Sales Manager

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Netskope, the leading security cloud , announced today an expansion in the Asia-Pacific region into the Queensland and Northern Territory regions of Australia under the leadership of Michael Kontos. Kontos brings ten years of experience to Netskope, most recently from F5 Networks, where he served as Territory Account Manager for two years and Riverbed Technology prior to that. This comes on the heels of the recent addition of David Fairman, former CSO of National Australia Bank, as the newest member of Netskope’s CSO team.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Michael Kontos to the Netskope Asia Pacific team to run our Queensland and Northern Territory region,” said Tony Burnside, Vice President Asia Pacific. “Michael is joining at a perfect time when we are seeing unprecedented demand for the Netskope Security Cloud platform across the region. Michael brings a wealth of relevant experience in developing the QLD/NT region and we could not be happier that he chose Netskope as his next career move.”

As part of this expansion, Netskope has opened an office on Queen Street in the Brisbane CBD, where they will offer training and professional accreditation for partners and end-users.

“Enterprises throughout the Queensland and Northern Territory regions are benefiting from digital transformation and finding that this has precipitated a massive need to adapt their security programs,” said Kontos. “I feel fortunate to be joining Netskope, a company that has been at the forefront of security transformation for several years. Beyond the technology Netskope provides, I’ve been amazed by the great people and culture I’ve found at Netskope and I look forward to continuing that and growing our market share through this expansion.”

In addition to Kontos, this expansion also includes the addition of the following team members:

Richard Batchelar , coming from Datacom with 25+ years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, and Shaun Chaney , coming from The Instillery with seven years of experience in the industry, join as account team members in New Zealand .

, coming from Datacom with 25+ years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, and , coming from The Instillery with seven years of experience in the industry, join as account team members in . Michael Coleman joins from FireEye with 20+ years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, as a channel manager in Sydney .

joins from FireEye with 20+ years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, as a channel manager in . Brett Smith , coming from F5 Networks with 20+ years of experience in the IT sector, joins the Solutions Architect team in Brisbane .

Following Gartner’s architectural framework for “secure access service edge” (SASE), Netskope is the only company in the market that has addressed shifting demands by combining next-generation SWG capabilities, the world’s leading CASB, zero trust secure access, and advanced machine learning to detect unauthorized data exfiltration and advanced threat protection. Netskope delivers inline security services through a carrier-grade, next-generation global infrastructure called Netskope NewEdge. In addition, Netskope’s deep understanding of the cloud and data-centric approach empowers security teams with the right balance of protection and speed they need to secure their remote-first workforce and advance their digital transformation journey.

About Netskope

The Netskope security cloud provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private apps from anywhere, on any device. Only Netskope understands the cloud and delivers data-centric security from one of the world’s largest and fastest security networks, empowering the largest organizations in the world with the right balance of protection and speed they need to enable business velocity and secure their digital transformation journey. Reimagine your perimeter with Netskope.