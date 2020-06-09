Netskope Announces David Fairman as Chief Security Officer for Asia-Pacific Region

Former CSO of National Australia Bank and Royal Bank of Canada to bring expertise during period of rapid customer growth amid rise in remote-first workforce

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Netskope, the leading security cloud , today announced the appointment of David Fairman to Chief Security Officer (CSO), APAC. With his global experience, Fairman is responsible for security operations across the Asia-Pacific region, supporting rapid customer growth. He will also assist the rest of the Netskope worldwide team by working with customers to provide guidance on best practices in cloud security and privacy as remote work rises globally, causing rapidly-evolving IT and security requirements.

Fairman is a highly-experienced professional and academic in the security and financial crime disciplines, working and consulting for several large financial institutions and Fortune 500 companies across APAC, North America, the UK, and EU. He most recently served in CSO roles for both the National Australia Bank and Royal Bank of Canada. He previously held leadership positions at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Royal Bank of Scotland, and also served as an adjunct professor at New York University, University of Toronto, and Deakin University. Fairman is a passionate leader and actively involved in founding industry alliances and expert groups such as the Canadian Cyber Threat Exchange, and holds several board advisory roles including Digital Shadows, ClearSky, and Glilot Capital Partners.

“David brings substantial industry experience, having worked with global financial organizations, and will provide valuable expertise to not only our customers across Asia Pacific, but the entire Netskope team,” said Tony Burnside, APAC regional director. “As one of the fastest growing regions for Netskope, David could not be joining the APAC team at a more optimal time, when cloud applications and cloud security are so very relevant. We are absolutely delighted to have David join us, as his knowledge, dynamism, and cultural fit are seamlessly aligned with Netskope.”

“My primary goal has always been to make the internet a safe place to transact,” said David Fairman, chief security officer, APAC at Netskope. “After a long career in security and specialization in fraud-detection technologies, I’m excited to turn my focus to driving collaboration and innovation across the industry to address digital risk threats and improve cyber resiliency and literacy in the global community. Aligning with my mission, Netskope offers the platform to do this on both a regional and global scale, by safely and securely enabling organizations on their digital transformation journey and accelerating their move to the cloud.”

Following Gartner’s new architectural framework for “ secure access service edge ” (SASE), Netskope is the only company in the market that has addressed shifting demands by combining next-generation SWG capabilities , the world’s leading CASB , zero trust secure access , and advanced machine learning to detect unauthorized data exfiltration and advanced threat protection. Netskope delivers inline security services through a carrier-grade, next-generation global infrastructure called Netskope NewEdge . In addition, Netskope’s deep understanding of the cloud and data-centric approach empowers security teams with the right balance of protection and speed they need to secure their remote-first workforce and advance their digital transformation journey.

About Netskope

The Netskope security cloud provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private apps from anywhere, on any device. Only Netskope understands the cloud and delivers data-centric security from one of the world’s largest and fastest security networks, empowering the largest organizations in the world with the right balance of protection and speed they need to enable business velocity and secure their digital transformation journey. Reimagine your perimeter with Netskope.