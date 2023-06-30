Neurum’s digital intervention achieves 95% effectiveness in boosting employees’ wellbeing11.png

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 June 2023 – Neurum Health (“Neurum”), a Hong Kong-based health tech company, has unveiled research findings that demonstrate the successful improvement of employees’ well-being through digital intervention.

According to the research titled “Impact of a Digital Intervention Tool for Workplace Behavior and Emotional Wellbeing on Employees’ Stress, Motivation, and Productivity*,” conducted by Neurum, the implementation of digital intervention has proven to be effective in enhancing employees’ wellbeing. The study reveals that digital intervention leads to a significant reduction in stress levels while increasing productivity and motivation among employees.

The digital intervention refers to the Neurum app , a digital health platform designed to address various aspects of workplace behaviour and emotional wellbeing. It provides employees with a self-paced programme divided into six learning sessions, allowing them to enhance their wellbeing at their own pace.

After participating in the digital intervention program for a duration of seven days, the intervention group demonstrated that 95 out of 100 times, the use of Neurum’s work stress-focused digital intervention enabled a reduction in stress and an increase in productivity and motivation. All three values measured pre- and post-intervention show an observable change in the scores obtained for workplace stress, productivity, and motivation.

Megan Lam , Chief Executive Officer of Neurum, emphasised the effectiveness of deploying scalable digital interventions to improve employee wellbeing. She stated, “Our precision AI-powered health platform successfully showed effectiveness by positive outcomes . This research paves the way for a promising step towards understanding digital intervention’s role in creating a motivated workforce, and practical steps in fostering a preventative approach.”

Himani Kulkarni, Psychology Program Lead of Neurum, added, “While previous research predominantly explored digital interventions’ impact on individual-level depression and anxiety, our study bridges the gap by examining wellbeing measures in the context of the Asian workplace.”

The full research paper is available here: https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-981-99-2613-8_6

Other research conducted by Neurum’s research team: A digital approach to workplace mental health: A randomized controlled trial examining the effectiveness of a smartphone-based personalized intervention

*The 2022 Singapore Conference on Applied Psychology was organised by East Asia Research and supported by Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) and University of Derby .

Hashtag: #Neurum

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.