Neusoft and HERE Join Hands to Provide More Competitive Global Navigation Solutions

SHENYANG, China, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Neusoft Corporation (Neusoft, SSE:600718), an industry-leading information technology, product and solution company for global market, and HERE, an internationally leading map data service provider, announced to upgrade their strategic cooperation on April 20th, during Auto Shanghai 2023. The two sides will offer more competitive navigation product solutions to automakers around the world by leveraging Neusoft’s product solutions and mass production experience in the field, and HERE’s world-class map data services and online service platform.

HERE is dedicated to providing location-based services and solutions to vehicles, consumers, and corporate customers through map data and location-based platforms. The cooperation between Neusoft and HERE dates back a long time ago. Taking cutting-edge software technology as the core, Neusoft has integrated with the global vehicle connectivity ecosystem and established in-depth cooperation with many top map service providers, including HERE, and created competitive navigation products like OneCoreGo, Neusoft’s global navigation solution.

In their previous cooperation, Neusoft integrated HERE’s globally leading positioning data and platform services for its high-precision and extensive tests and optimizations of road information in many cities, thus iterating the precise positioning and direction-guiding features of navigation products.

Up to date, Neusoft has undertaken more than 100 global navigation projects in cooperation with over 50 well-known international automotive brands, with its products covering more than 120 countries and regions. This deeper collaboration between Neusoft and HERE will enable Neusoft to help Chinese automakers to further expand their presence across the global market, and provide more convenient and intelligent navigation products for worldwide automakers to meet consumers’ multi-scenario mobility needs.