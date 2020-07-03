Neutrinos Partners with eBaoTech to “Make Insurance Easy” with Low Code Development Platform and Insurance PaaS Platform

SINGAPORE, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — eBaoTech Corporation and Neutrinos announced their partnership that aims to deliver new age digital insurance applications to insurance carriers, brokers/agents and InsurTechs, powered by eBaoTech’s Insurance PaaS platform – eBaoCloud InsureMO (InsureMO) and Neutrinos’ Low Code Multi-Experience Development Platform (MXDP). Joint customers can leverage the front-end application development capabilities for Omni-channels provided by Neutrinos’ Low Code platform and the rich insurance APIs for policy whole lifecycle provided by eBaoCloud InsureMO.

eBaoTech is a world-leading provider of digital insurance solutions with clients across 30+ countries. eBaoTech’s Insurance Middle Office platform – eBaoCloud InsureMO is a containerized industry middleware based on microservices architecture. InsureMO is designed to accelerate fast innovations and deep connectivity for insurers, brokers, agents, MGA, affinity channels, and InsurTech startups.

InsureMO contains common APIs needed to manage the whole life cycle of General, Life and Health insurance policies, such as quotation, illustration, underwriting, payment, and claims. The platform can seamlessly integrate with external applications and services such as OCR, voice recognition, payment and location by API calls.

As a Gartner recognized low-code, Multi-experience Development Platform, Neutrinos offers one-stop digital innovation solutions. With an array of digital insurance distribution solutions, Neutrinos is helping insurers rapidly build applications on disruptive technologies, cater to customer demands, and future proof their businesses.

The Neutrinos Suite of Insurance solutions offers seamless, end-to-end solutions for insurers, enabling cost, resource, and time optimization. Leveraging on best-in-class technology, this MXDP covers all aspects of the insurance lifecycle, and is changing the face of insurance business.

Rajat Sharma, Corporate VP and Head of Sales and Strategy commented, “We are excited to partner with Neutrinos and leverage the power of Low code platforms to deliver Insurance applications powered by InsureMO. With over 3,000 products from over 120 insurance companies across more than 10 countries configured on eBaoCloud InsureMO, we are sure that together with Neutrinos we will create enormous value for rapid digital transformation in the Insurance industry.”

Ashok Bhattacharya, Chief Customer Acquisition Officer quotes “In our pursuit of providing end-to-end Digital Insurance Solutions capabilities along with our one-stop Digital Experience (DX) platform, we are pleased to announce our partnership with eBaoTech to build Omni-channel applications across the insurance value chain. We see this partnership brings strong synergies by assisting insurers with orchestration of Microservices at ease, seamless connection with InsureMO as well as many vertical connectors of Neutrinos MarketPlace. The aforementioned points bring capabilities to easily add functionalities to their service mix, and as a result, create an enhanced Digital Experience journey that empowers insurers with faster time to market through an easy adoption of emerging and futuristic technologies such as Multi-Experience, Hyper-Augmentation, Hyper-Automation and more”.

eBaoTech is a digital solution provider to the global insurance industry with a company mission to “make insurance easy”. We have business in more than 30 countries, serving over 200 carriers and numerous agents, brokers, InsurTech startups and others in the insurance ecosystem. eBaoTech offers two groups of solutions: eBao Cloud as an insurance middleware platform, and eBao Software for traditional insurance carriers’ core systems. For more information, please www.ebaotech.com

