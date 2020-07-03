Never Be Lost In Translation Again: Timekettle’s Revolutionary World First Offline Translation Feature for WT2 Plus Translator Earbud Redefines International Communication

LOS ANGELES, July 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The team at Timekettle is proud to announce the launch of an offline translation feature, the latest software upgrade to its flagship device, Timekettle WT2 Plus translator earbuds. The software upgrade is also available across its other translation products.



Timekettle WT2 Plus Offline Translation

The innovative new feature is a world first, currently offering seamless in-ear translation between Chinese, French, Japanese, Russian, and Spanish, and English without the need for an internet connection. Timekettle – compatible with both iOS and Android – opens up a new world of natural communication possibilities for people around the world, moving toward more organic translations where the focus is always on talking to people, rather than the mechanics of translation software.

“Whether traveling for business or pleasure, multilingual conversations have long been a source of frustration. Online translators were a great innovation, but for those on the streets and far from an internet connection, relatively useless. With the WT2 Plus’ new offline capabilities, Timekettle has opened a whole new world of limitless communication,” said Leal Tian, CEO of Timekettle.

“We are always looking for ways to add more value to our products so that our users enjoy the maximum benefits. Unlike many tech companies in this space, our focus is on intimate human to human interaction, rather than the more mechanical interaction of human and machine back to human again.”

The offline translation feature marks the latest improvement in a series of upgrades in the past six months. In that time, Timekettle has boosted its language pairs, bringing users fluent access to over forty languages with ninety-three accents while also bolstering its global infrastructure with two new servers in Moscow and Sao Paulo, bringing the total up to fourteen.

The AI translator’s ability to capture conversations with up to 93% accuracy on the go has won it many fans. “We are constantly working on improving our service so that people can communicate effortlessly, no matter where they are,” added Tian. “More than just helping the world to talk, we’re invested in continually working to make the Timekettle experience as user-friendly, convenient, and efficient as possible.”

About Timekettle

Founded in 2016, Timekettle Technologies is committed to building a global brand of AI translator by integrating cutting-edge technology and innovative design through the combination of artificial intelligence and hardware technology. For more information about the company and its products, please visit https://www.timekettle.co/.

