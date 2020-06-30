“‘Never imagined this is what 34 would look like for me’: Iya Villania celebrates birthday”

Iya Villania took to Instagram to mark her 34th birthday and to share how she spent the occasion.

“Never imagined this is what 34 would look like for me. It was a good day. Thank you, Lord and thank you everyone for the love,” Iya wrote on her Instagram page, accompanying a photo of her carrying her two children and showing her baby bump.

Various celebrities then greeted Iya via social media.

“Happy Birthday!!! @iyavillania. Love you!!!” Chyna Ortaleza said.

“Happy birthday Elaine! Much love,” Pauleen Luna posted.

“Happy Birthday superwoman,” Joey Mead King said.

Meanwhile, her husband Drew Arellano penned a sweet message for her on social media.

“Happy birthday to the strongest and sexiest mama I know! Oh, the best multi-tasker too – one hand carrying two kids, the other scratching the head out of frustration with my cleanliness! Thank you so much for helping me clean the office! It’s been 5 straight days! Konti nalang! Wohoooooo! Love you Marie Kondo ng buhay ko!” Drew posted on his Instagram page.

Iya and Drew are expecting their third baby this year. The couple decided that they will not have a gender reveal until Iya gives birth to make it a surprise.