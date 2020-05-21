“‘Never thought I would get this far’: Kristel Fulgar receives two Gold Play buttons from YouTube”

Kristel Fulgar is still in disbelief over the fact that she has received two Gold Play buttons from YouTube.

Hard work pays off. That’s what actress and social media star Kristel Fulgar has proven as she received not just one, but two Gold Play buttons for her two YouTube channels: Kristel Fulgar and KrisTelle vlogs.

On social media, Kristel proudly showed off her Gold Play buttons as she hopes to become an inspiration to those who want to pursue content production via YouTube.

Admitting that she still couldn’t believe what she has achieved, she wrote: “Never thought that I would get this far.”

She went on: “When I started these YouTube channels and doing song covers and vlogs, I always have this mindset, ‘I’m doing this for fun and to keep memorable moments’. I hope this serves as an inspiration to those who are aspiring to be a YouTuber as well.”

Thanking all the people who became instrumental in her success, she said: “Special thanks to all of my friends who supported me to obtain these achievements (you know who you are).”

In less than eight hours, Kristel’s post on Facebook alone has gained more than 160,000 reactions, 3,000 comments, and 3,000 shares.

Kristel, who started in the showbiz industry at a young age through the now-defunct ABS-CBN kiddie gag show Goin’ Bulilit, focused on her studies when she entered college.

After obtaining her college degree, Kristel returned to showbiz but put her focus on content creation — mostly producing vlogs and doing song covers on both Facebook and YouTube.