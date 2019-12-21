“New action drama series ‘A Soldier’s Heart’ full trailer”
December 21, 2019 | Celebrity | No Comments|
Gerald Anderson’s latest teleserye starts airing in January 2020.
ABS-CBN Entertainment posted the full trailer of Gerald Anderson’s much awaited new soap A Soldier’s Heart which finally starts airing next month. The new action drama series focuses on the life of the dedicated soldiers who go to battle in Mindanao and the challenges they encounter on and off the battlefield. A Soldier’s Heart also stars Sue Ramirez, Elmo Magalona, Vin Abrenica, Carlo Aquino, Jerome Ponce, Sid Lucero, Raymond Bagatsing, Mickey Ferriols, Nash Aguas, and Yves Flores.
Watch it here:
[embedded content]