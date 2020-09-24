New African swine fever outbreaks seen in 6 provinces — Dar

MANILA, Philippines — New outbreaks of the African swine fever (ASF) have been monitored in the provinces of Albay, Laguna, Quirino, Batangas, Quezon, and Cavite, Agriculture Secretary William Dar said Thursday.

In an interview over state-run PTV’s Laging Handa Briefing, Dar said the new incidents of ASF outbreaks bring the total number of regions affected to nine.

“Ang mga kawani ng Kagawaran ng Pagsasaka ay nandiyan in partnership with the local government units na nag-iimplement ng elevated quarantine measures,” Dar said.

The Agriculture chief said the government is giving hog raisers P5,000 as indemnification per pig surrendered for culling. He added that a total of 300,000 pigs have so far been culled as part of depopulation operations against ASF.

The ASF virus is not harmful to humans but it can easily be transmitted because it can stay alive for days on clothes and shoes, in processed meat, and in parasites such as ticks.

The Bureau of Animal Industry, however, assured consumers that ASF will not pose any health risk to humans.

