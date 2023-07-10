New Agrarian Emancipation Act offers farmers better life — solons

MANILA, Philippines — Aside from boosting the agriculture of the country, House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez and Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizadly Co believe that the New Agrarian Emancipation Act also allows farmers to focus on other things — particularly their dreams for their respective families.

Romualdez on Monday said that agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) used to be restrained by unpaid debts regarding their land, hindering them from allocating part of their finances to other purposes like their children’s schooling, medical expenses, or home repairs.

The Speaker said the farmers’ predicament would change as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Republic Act No. 11953.

“Before, our farmers have been restrained by the crippling thought of losing the land they till to huge and unpaid debts. They can now put all of their efforts into cultivating their lands and providing for their families’ needs instead of being immobilized by debt,” Romualdez said in a statement.

“Kung dati, ang lahat halos ng kinikita sa pagsasaka ng isang benepisyaryo ay napupunta lang sa pagbabayad ng utang at patong-patong na interes at wala nang natitira sa pamilya, ngayon magagamit na ito sa pag-aaral ng mga anak, pambili ng pagkain, gastos sa kalusugan o pampagawa ng bahay,” he added.

(If before, a beneficiary’s earnings from farming went straight to debt payment and settling of huge interests — with nothing left for their families — now it can be used for their children’s tuition, food for their family, health expenses, or even home repairs.)

Last Friday, Marcos signed R.A. No.11593, which would write off the P57.55 billion debt of over 610,000 ARBs, including unpaid amortization and interest.

Personalities and politicians from both sides of the political fence lauded the legislation, with economist and Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda calling the New Agrarian Emancipation Act the best law produced by Congress.

“This is why I am proud to be a part of the 19th Congress that crafted and passed the New Agrarian Emancipation Act. It is indeed a ‘legacy legislation’ that will benefit not only the beneficiaries of the agrarian reform program but their families, their communities, and the whole nation as well,” Romualdez noted.

Co meanwhile said the bill would significantly improve the farmers’ quality of life, as they no longer have to contend with the amortization.

“By condoning the debts of our farmers, the New Agrarian Emancipation Act provides them with a fresh start and the opportunity to improve their livelihoods,” Co, chairperson of the House Committee on Appropriations, said in a separate statement on Sunday.

“It is a positive move from the government to support and uplift our agricultural sector,” he added. “The Marcos administration has significantly bolstered the resources available to farmers. These resources will enable farmers to enhance the productivity of their farms and improve their quality of life.”

Co also believes that this step taken by the administration brings the country closer to the true intent of agrarian reform — empowering farmers and bolstering food security.

“The distribution of land titles under the New Agrarian Emancipation Act is a clear demonstration of the government’s dedication to agrarian reform and the welfare of our farmers,” he said.

“It is a crucial step towards providing security and empowerment to our agrarian reform beneficiaries,” he added.

