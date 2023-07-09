New Agrarian Emancipation Act to boost agri sector, says solon

MANILA, Philippines — Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co has lauded the current administration for the approval of the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, which he said would provide a “fresh start” for local farmers and boost the country’s crop sector.

“By condoning the debts of our farmers, the New Agrarian Emancipation Act provides them with a fresh start and the opportunity to improve their livelihoods,” Co, head of the House of Representatives committee on appropriations, said in a statement.

He added that the new law would also provide local farmers with improved support services and credit facilities.

“The Marcos administration has significantly bolstered the resources available to farmers. These resources will enable farmers to enhance the productivity of their farms and improve their quality of life,” Co said.

The New Agrarian Emancipation Act of 2023 was signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on July 7, erasing the P58 billion debt of 610,054 farmers.

Co said this move is the first step to help farmers ensure land access.

“The distribution of land titles under the New Agrarian Emancipation Act is a clear demonstration of the government’s dedication to agrarian reform and the welfare of our farmers. It is a crucial step towards providing security and empowerment to our agrarian reform beneficiaries,” he said.

Co urged farmers and agricultural stakeholders “to seize the opportunities it presents” while also calling for continued efforts “to ensure a comprehensive and genuinely redistributive agrarian reform program that addresses the challenges faced by farmers and promotes equitable development.”

