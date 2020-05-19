New Army trucks’ 1st duty: Help in COVID-19 ops

MANILA, Philippines—The Philippine Army’s newly-acquired troop carrier trucks will be used to support its COVID-19 missions.

The Army on Tuesday (May 19) formally accepted 50 Kia KM250 2 1/2-ton 6×6 troop carrier trucks at a ceremony in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

In a statement, the Army said the new trucks would boost its “existing mobility assets” and had been temporarily issued to the Army Support Command to improve readiness and be used in operations against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trucks are part of a batch of at least 300 KM250s bought by the Armed Forces of the Philippines for P1.86 billion under the Horizon 2 of the military modernization program.

Army chief Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay said these 2 1/2 workhorses will be used all over the country–whether in internal security operations, development efforts, relief missions, partnerships, and now in pandemic operations.

