NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our 50 Favourite Australian Songs of 2022

Every week at Music Feeds, we make a playlist comprising the best new Australian singles released over the preceding seven days. At no point during the last 12 months was it ever a struggle to find enough excellent new music to add to each week’s NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST.

We’re looking forward to devouring bucketloads of new music in 2023. In the meantime, we’ve put together our ultimate 2022 playlist, which contains our 50 favourite Australian songs of the last 12 months.

The Top 50 Australian Songs of 2022

RONA. – Closure (feat. Helena) Agung Mango – Guap Pop (feat. Genesis Owusu) dj pgz – Hypnotic Suburbs (feat. Teether) June Jones – Motorcycle (feat. Geryon) FERLA – Nothing Else Matters The Glass Picture – Stairwell Anna Butterss – Doo Wop FOURA – Glimmer CIVIC – End of the Line Jitwam – Money & Things!!! Tim Shiel – Speed of Trust (feat. Komang) Laura Jean – Teenager Again Sampa the Great – IDGAF (feat. Kojey Radical) jade imagine – Cold Memory EXEK – Parricide is Painless Teether – one layer Springtime – The Names of the Plague Carla dal Forno – Stay Awake Body Type – Sex & Rage SO.Crates – Existential Lessons (feat. Tiana Khasi) Elsy Wameyo – River Nile Cool Sounds – Dance! Workhorse – Chain Cash Savage and the Last Drinks – Push CLAMM – Bit Much e4444e – Sunday Taking Me to the Mangroves dameeeela – The Shake Up (feat. Tjaka) Jen Cloher – Being Human Gordon Koang – Male Mi Goa Ji Sobat Holliday Howe – Thelma & Louise Pt. II Baby Cool – The Sea Komang – Through the Motions Izy – They Don’t Care Yoruba Soul Extended Mix (feat. Osunlade) Don Glori – Maiden Waters Mwanje – Call 2 the Diaspora Brambles – Demon Punko – Plants Singing Julia Jacklin – Ignore Tenderness Danika – For My Baby Mulalo – HOUDINI Stella Donnelly – Flood Zretro – Superpower Jesswar – HEFTY WILDFIRE MANWURRK – Mararradj Sarah Mary Chadwick – Flipped It NO ZU – Mind Melt Harvey Sutherland – Angry Young Man Skeleten – No Drones in the Afterlife Big Scary – Goodbye Earle Street Tasman Keith – IDK (feat. Phil Fresh)

