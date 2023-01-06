NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our 50 Favourite Australian Songs of 2022

Every week at Music Feeds, we make a playlist comprising the best new Australian singles released over the preceding seven days. At no point during the last 12 months was it ever a struggle to find enough excellent new music to add to each week’s NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST.
We’re looking forward to devouring bucketloads of new music in 2023. In the meantime, we’ve put together our ultimate 2022 playlist, which contains our 50 favourite Australian songs of the last 12 months.
The Top 50 Australian Songs of 2022
- RONA. – Closure (feat. Helena)
- Agung Mango – Guap Pop (feat. Genesis Owusu)
- dj pgz – Hypnotic Suburbs (feat. Teether)
- June Jones – Motorcycle (feat. Geryon)
- FERLA – Nothing Else Matters
- The Glass Picture – Stairwell
- Anna Butterss – Doo Wop
- FOURA – Glimmer
- CIVIC – End of the Line
- Jitwam – Money & Things!!!
- Tim Shiel – Speed of Trust (feat. Komang)
- Laura Jean – Teenager Again
- Sampa the Great – IDGAF (feat. Kojey Radical)
- jade imagine – Cold Memory
- EXEK – Parricide is Painless
- Teether – one layer
- Springtime – The Names of the Plague
- Carla dal Forno – Stay Awake
- Body Type – Sex & Rage
- SO.Crates – Existential Lessons (feat. Tiana Khasi)
- Elsy Wameyo – River Nile
- Cool Sounds – Dance!
- Workhorse – Chain
- Cash Savage and the Last Drinks – Push
- CLAMM – Bit Much
- e4444e – Sunday Taking Me to the Mangroves
- dameeeela – The Shake Up (feat. Tjaka)
- Jen Cloher – Being Human
- Gordon Koang – Male Mi Goa Ji Sobat
- Holliday Howe – Thelma & Louise Pt. II
- Baby Cool – The Sea
- Komang – Through the Motions
- Izy – They Don’t Care Yoruba Soul Extended Mix (feat. Osunlade)
- Don Glori – Maiden Waters
- Mwanje – Call 2 the Diaspora
- Brambles – Demon
- Punko – Plants Singing
- Julia Jacklin – Ignore Tenderness
- Danika – For My Baby
- Mulalo – HOUDINI
- Stella Donnelly – Flood
- Zretro – Superpower
- Jesswar – HEFTY
- WILDFIRE MANWURRK – Mararradj
- Sarah Mary Chadwick – Flipped It
- NO ZU – Mind Melt
- Harvey Sutherland – Angry Young Man
- Skeleten – No Drones in the Afterlife
- Big Scary – Goodbye Earle Street
- Tasman Keith – IDK (feat. Phil Fresh)
