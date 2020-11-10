New Billie Eilish Is Coming This Week

Billie Eilish has revealed we’ll be receiving a new single this week. Taking to Instagram, she shared what looks like the new single’s artwork and revealed the single will be titled ‘Therefore I Am’.

‘Therefore I Am’ is due out this Thursday, 12th November at 5am AEST. Sharing the news, Billie said, “I’M SO EXCITED FOR THIS ONE.”

Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator FINNEAS shared the post to his Instagram story saying, “Not to toot our own horns but this song is fucking sick.”

HOW EXCITING.

It’ll be the third Billie Eilish single we receive this year. The new single will follow up July’s ‘My Future’ and February’s ‘No Time To Die’, taken from the new James Bond film.

The artist recently announced she’s teaming up with Apple for her forthcoming documentary. The World’s A Little Blurry is due to arrive in February next year.

Billie is also throwing a global livestream concert called Where Do We Go? The Livestream.

Enjoy ‘my future’ below and watch this space for the ‘Therefore I Am’ drop.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]