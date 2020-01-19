“New boyband? These artists from four different singing competitions will kickstart 2020 with a concert”

Talent search alums Sam Mangubat, Jeremy Glinoga, Miguel Odron, and JMKO are set to join forces for a concert happening this January 24.

Four male artists from various talent singing competitions are set to kickstart 2020 with a concert full of “feels” this coming Friday, January 24.

Composed of Sam Mangubat from Tawag Ng Tanghalan Jeremy Glinoga from The Voice Teens, Miguel Odron from Idol Philippines, and JMKO of Top One Project, the four ABS-CBN Music artists are set to join forces for a night to remember.

While the four of them will be performing together on one stage, the four boys made it clear that they aren’t being introduced to the public as a boyband — rather as individual artists.

“We’re individual artists. But I’m excited to work with these guys in the future if the opportunity comes,” Miguel Odron told PUSH.

“Kung magkaroon ng next leg ‘yung concert then yeah,” Sam Mangubat added.



“I think it’s pegged as a one night thing. It’s a launching for us individually as well. This is our first project that kind of launches us forward in our separate careers,” Jeremy Glinoga stated.

“All of us are focused on our [solo careers]. We have really exciting things going on for each of us individually. I hope people can see that,” Odron added.

Speaking for the group, Glinoga said that they aren’t closing their doors on the possibility of working together in the future.

“I mean if there are any opportunities in the future to work together, I’m very happy to work with these guys. But for now, I feel like we just want to work together for this concert and make this concert the best that we can. And focusing as well on our individual careers,” Glinoga stated.

“We just want to kickstart our 2020 with our careers individually,” JMKO said.

Song Feels is happening on January 24 at the Music Museum.