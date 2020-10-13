New Clark airport passenger terminal completed, to operate by January 2021 — DOTr

MANILA, Philippines — The new passenger terminal building (PTB) of the Clark International Airport (CRK) is now 100% complete and is all set to start operations by January next year, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said Tuesday.

In a statement, the DOTr said the airport expansion project has been “completed by end-September, ahead of its original October target completion date.”

“Once operational, it is projected that CRK’s current operational capacity will get a boost, and the airport’s passenger volume will be tripled from the current 4.2 million to 12.2 million annually,” the agency said.

The expansion will also elevate Clark airport’s stature as “Asia’s Next Premier Gateway” and is expected to significantly help in decongesting the passenger traffic at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, it added.

The project was undertaken by the Megawide GMR Construction Joint Venture, Inc. (MGCJV), and was monitored by the DOTr and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

