New coronavirus has infected more than 43,000 people globally

A cleaner wipes the glass door near instructions on hygiene at a clothing apparel store in Beijing, China Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. China’s daily death toll from the novel coronavirus topped 100 for the first time and pushed the total past 1,000 dead, authorities said Tuesday after leader Xi Jinping visited a health center to rally public morale amid little sign the contagion is abating. (Photo by NG HAN GUAN / AP)

An outbreak of the novel coronavirus that began in China has infected more than 43,000 people globally.

The latest figures reported by global health authorities as of Tuesday in Beijing:

China: 1,016 deaths among 42,638 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 49 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases.

Most of the illnesses and deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

  • Japan: 163
  • Singapore: 47
  • Thailand: 33
  • South Korea: 28
  • Malaysia: 18
  • Taiwan: 18
  • Australia: 14
  • Germany: 14
  • Vietnam: 15
  • United States: 13. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China
  • France: 11
  • United Kingdom: 8
  • United Arab Emirates: 8
  • Canada: 7
  • Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death
  • India: 3
  • Italy: 3
  • Russia: 2
  • Spain: 2
  • Belgium: 1
  • Nepal: 1
  • Sri Lanka: 1
  • Sweden: 1
  • Cambodia: 1
  • Finland: 1

