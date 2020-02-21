Trending Now

thumbnail
Health TopNews
admin

New coronavirus has infected more than 76,000 people worldwide

A worker wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. South Korea on Friday declared a “special management zone” around a southeastern city where a surging viral outbreak, largely linked to a church in Daegu, threatens to overwhelm the region’s health system. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 76,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Friday, February 21, 2020, in Beijing:

Mainland China: 2,236 deaths among 75,465 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

Hong Kong: 69 cases, 2 deaths

Macao: 10

Japan: 727 cases, including 634 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 3 deaths

Singapore: 84

South Korea: 204, 1 death

Thailand: 35

Taiwan: 26 cases, 1 death

Malaysia: 22

Vietnam: 16

Germany: 16

United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

Australia: 17

France: 12 cases, 1 death

United Kingdom: 9

United Arab Emirates: 9

Canada: 9

Iran: 5 cases, 2 deaths

Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

India: 3

Italy: 3

Russia: 2

Spain: 2

Belgium: 1

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Sweden: 1

Cambodia: 1

Finland: 1

Egypt: 1

For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.

