New coronavirus has infected more than 76,000 people worldwide

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 76,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Friday, February 21, 2020, in Beijing:
Mainland China: 2,236 deaths among 75,465 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
Hong Kong: 69 cases, 2 deaths
FEATURED STORIES
Macao: 10
Japan: 727 cases, including 634 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 3 deaths
Singapore: 84
South Korea: 204, 1 death
Thailand: 35
Taiwan: 26 cases, 1 death
Malaysia: 22
Vietnam: 16
Germany: 16
United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China
Australia: 17
France: 12 cases, 1 death
United Kingdom: 9
United Arab Emirates: 9
Canada: 9
Iran: 5 cases, 2 deaths
Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
India: 3
Italy: 3
Russia: 2
Spain: 2
Belgium: 1
Nepal: 1
Sri Lanka: 1
Sweden: 1
Cambodia: 1
Finland: 1
Egypt: 1
For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.