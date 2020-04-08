New COVID-19 case recorded in Quezon, list rise to 19

LUCENA CITY –– Health authorities in Quezon province recorded another confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) carrier bringing the total validated cases to 19 on Wednesday morning.

The Quezon Public Information Office (QPIO), in an 11 a.m. bulletin, disclosed that the latest COVID-19 case was traced to Unisan town.

No further details were provided on the patient.

The latest case brought the total recorded virus carriers in Unisan to three. However, one of them, a 79-year-old man, died on April 6.

Previously, two other coronavirus victims from Candelaria and Infanta towns have died.

With the death of three virus carriers, the confirmed COVID-19 patients in Quezon is reduced to 16 — seven in Lucena, two each in Tayabas City, Sariaya, and Unisan towns. and one each from Sampaloc, Tiaong, and Candelaria towns.

On Tuesday, authorities said Quezon had a total of 366 validated persons under investigation (PUI).

However, at least 63 PUIs had been discharged from medical facilities and another 100, with mild symptoms, had completed the mandatory 14-day home quarantine, and showed no signs or symptoms.

The report said 57 of the PUIs were still confined in different hospitals, while 140 were undergoing the mandatory home quarantine.

Of the six PUIs who died, at least two were tested negative of the virus.

Another two were still waiting for their test results.

The first two casualties in the record remained classified as PUIs.

