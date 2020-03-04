New Disinfection Spray From Lipidor and Aurena Laboratories

STOCKHOLM, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — In connection with the ongoing outbreak of Covid-19, caused by the new coronavirus, demand for disinfectants has snowballed and many products have suffered from supply shortages.

Lipidor (Nasdaq First North: LIPI) has previously developed a spray for hand and skin disinfection, called Skin Disinfection Spray, based on its patented technology. The company has now decided in cooperation with Aurena Laboratories AB to start production of this product. As part of this initiative, 10,000 spray bottles will also be donated to those areas in China particularly affected by Covid-19. These will be manufactured in the coming weeks.

Aurena Laboratories AB will offer the product to customers in Europe as well as certain markets in Asia. Skin Disinfection Spray will be available in 50 ml and 100 ml bottles and can also be offered to customers in customer-specific brands. Lipidor will receive licensing revenues on sales, and currently there is a great deal of interest from the market for this product category.

“The disinfectant spray is based on our patented AKVANO technology and in addition to effectively killing off viruses, bacteria and fungi through its alcohol content, it moisturizes and softens the skin so that it can be used repeatedly, even on sensitive skin,” says Jan Holmback, CSO of Lipidor AB.

In tests in accordance with European standards EN 1500 and EN 14476, the disinfectant spray has been shown to provide effective killing of bacteria as well as both enveloped and non-enveloped viruses.

“We are pleased to be able to provide this effective product that hopefully can make everyday life easier for those who move in virus-exposed environments and want to reduce the risk of virus infection,” says Magnus Hedman, Chairman of the Board and Business Development Director for Aurena Laboratories AB.

